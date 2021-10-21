Free Fire redeem codes for 21 October 2021: Redemption guide and rewards revealed

For a long time, redeem codes have remained the primary method for Free Fire players to obtain freebies in the game. Garena generally distributes them once a predetermined milestone has been reached. The set of prizes may contain a variety of items that are otherwise only available through in-game currency. The codes can sometimes even provide in-game currency.

In essence, they are 12-character codes that must be entered into the official website to attain a set of unique rewards. Furthermore, the procedure for using the redeem code makes it even more favorable to use.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for 21 October

Indonesia server

Psycho Maniac is reward for the first redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem code: FF10X5A89WNF

Rewards: Psycho Maniac (Head) and Halloween Triple Loot Crate

Spirit of Booyah mask is also one of the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

2) Redeem code: FF10TD3CCA4R

Rewards: Special Ops Loot Crate and Spirit of Booyah (Mask)

The loot crate provide numerous rewards (Image via Free Fire)

3) Redeem code: FF10VXKEHCPD

Rewards: Reindeer Express Surfboard and Skeleton Magician Mask Loot Crate

Europe server

The loot crate can provide one of the many gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem code: XNMS58TWME3Q

Rewards: The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Note: All these codes are working at the moment and thus used quickly.

Steps to use redeem codes

Step 1: As previously mentioned, you can only utilize the Free Fire redeem codes from its dedicated website. If you are unfamiliar with the website, you may access it by clicking on this link.

Sign in to collect the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As soon as you arrive at the specified webpage, you will be given several options for signing into your Free Fire ID. You should utilize one of these to log in.

Also Read

Step 3: Once you sign in, a text field will be displayed on your screen. Enter the code explicitly released for your server in the text field and confirm.

Step 4: When your redemption is successful, you will receive all your rewards from the mail section.

Free Fire Diwali event is now live! Check out free rewards and offers here.

Edited by Srijan Sen