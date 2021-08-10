Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of redeem codes released in August 2021 so far

In Free Fire, redemption codes are one of the most effective methods of obtaining exclusive rewards at no cost. Most of the time, the developer makes them available on the livestreams or social media accounts of the game itself. Each of them is made up of 12 characters, inclusive of both numbers and letters.

The Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site has been created explicitly using redeem codes. Here’s a list of all the ones that have been released in the ongoing month as of today, 10 August 2021.

All Free Fire redeem codes released in August 2021 to date

Here’s the list of all the Free Fire redeem codes that have been released this month so far:

1) JX5NQCM7U5CH (Europe)

Rewards: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

2) VDVCTHUMTEYK (Europe)

Rewards: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

3) FF9MN7P8EUCH (Indonesia)

Rewards: 1x Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and Bunny Egg Loot Box

4) FF9M2GF14CBF (Indonesia)

Rewards: Pumpkin Land Parachute and Astronaut Pack

Using Free Fire redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site

As mentioned previously, a special Rewards Redemption Site has been developed by Garena for usage of the redeem codes. Players can use this link to visit the site. Below are the steps to redeem them:

Step 1: Users may access the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire by clicking on the link provided above.

Users have to log in using any one of the six options listed on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After that, they must log in using one of the methods listed below:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Step 3: Gamers should then input the redemption code into the text box and click on the “Confirm” button to complete the process.

Players have to enter the respective redeem code and then click "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

After a successful redemption, the names of all the rewards will show on the players' screen.

The items will be sent via the in-game mail section to the concerned Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Note: Players with guest accounts cannot utilize the Free Fire redemption codes and will not be able to connect to the site via the platforms mentioned above.

