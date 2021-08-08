How to get free rewards from Independence Day event in Garena Free Fire

Almost all in-game items like costumes, skins, and more are acquired using diamonds, the in-game currency in Free Fire. Apart from that, players in the quick-paced battle royale can also take advantage of events to have a shot at obtaining free content.

Free Fire has added a few events to commemorate Indian Independence Day. In addition to the various rewards, players can get their hands on an exclusive bundle called "Blue Blaster." The following is an overview of how users can obtain rewards from Independence Day events.

A guide on how to get free rewards in Free Fire from Independence Day events

Login reward

3x Diamond Royale Vouchers are available as login reward on 15 August (Image via Free Fire)

On 15 August 2021, the players will be able to collect 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers for free. Therefore, all users will have to log into Free Fire and claim the rewards when the event is running.

Hence, they are entitled to receive 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers for free on 15 August 2021. Steps to redeem:

Step 1: Once the event begins on 15 August, users need to open Free Fire on their devices and tap on the "Calendar" icon.

Step 2: The next step is to press the "BOOYAH with FFCO" section.

Step 3: Subsequently, click the "Login Reward" tab to claim the reward.

Independence Day event

Users should complete missions to earn the tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Players will have to collect the Orange Balloon Token and Green Balloon Token to claim the various rewards in this event. It will run between 8 August - 16 August.

Here are the specifics that they require to claim several items that are made available:

Users can then claim the rewards after collecting the tokens (Image via Free Fire)

1x Orange Balloon Token - Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 99 times)

- Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 99 times) 5x Orange Balloon Token - Weapon Royale Voucher (can be exchanged 3 times)

Weapon Royale Voucher (can be exchanged 3 times) 3x Green Balloon Token - Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 99 times)

- Random Loadout Loot Crate (can be exchanged 99 times) 5x Green Balloon Token - 100x Universal Fragment (can be exchanged 50 times)

- 100x Universal Fragment (can be exchanged 50 times) 20x Orange Balloon Token and 20x Green Balloon Token - Blue Blaster Bundle (can only be exchanged once)

Edited by Srijan Sen