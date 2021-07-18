Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server (July 18th): Free Double Skull surfboard and voucher in rewards

After six days of grueling encounters, the Free Fire Pro League 2021 concluded today with 12 teams competing in the event's Grand Finals. Total Gaming were the crowned champions followed by TSM FTX as the runner up and Team Elite as the second runner-up.

As always, Garena had set numerous live viewership milestones and rewards at 100k, 200k, and 300k, respectively. Two of these have been surpassed, and therefore a code has been released.

Free Fire India server redeem code

Double Skull Surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FFPLUED93XRT

Rewards: Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

Validity: The code is only valid until 11:59 PM IST (GMT +5:30) on July 18th, 2021. Thus, for users to claim the rewards, they must redeem it quickly.

Note: Garena has specifically released this redemption code for the Indian server. As a result, players from other servers wouldn’t be eligible to claim the items. They will encounter an error message, getting around which is impossible.

Using Free Fire Indian server redeem code

You can follow the provided steps to use the new Free Fire redeem code for the Indian region:

Step 1: Tap on this link to visit the Rewards Redemption Site, where you will be able to use the redeem code.

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, you are required to log in using any one of the available platforms: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, and Huawei ID.

You need to login using any one of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

Disclaimer: Complete the login procedure via the method that you have your account linked to.

Step 3: Subsequently, you will need to enter the redeem code that has been mentioned above and click on the “Confirm” option.

Enter the code stated above (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be credited within a duration of 24 hours to your Free Fire account.

Items obtained from the code can be claimed from the in-game mail section.

If you have a guest account, you will not be able to use the code as it is necessary to have the account linked to any one of the platforms stated above.

