Free Fire redeem codes: List of all active and released codes in September 2021

Free Fire players are often found eagerly waiting for the release of a new set of redeem codes. This is hardly surprising since these codes provide players with a variety of in-game rewards. These rewards include characters, gun skins, pets, and cosmetics.

Players must use Free Fire redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site to be able to claim the rewards. It should be noted that all redeem codes have an expiration date, so players must be quick to use them.

Players are required to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site in order to be able to claim the rewards.

Active Free Fire redeem codes

The reward for one of the working Free Fire redeem codes (Image via Garena Free Fire)

4MZJ669AXEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

BQ3679972QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

Note: Both of these redeem codes have been tested and are working at the time of writing.

Free Fire redeem code released in September

Garena released the following redeem codes for various regions in September 2021:

X59F7V6987MA: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

GH7N3ZKCFA7Q: 3x Old-Fashioned Weapon Loot (Europe)

FF107NQ4X9U3: Pumpkin Warrior (Top) and 1x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)

MCPPU2ZGBRKG: 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore)

WFGRW9J7CKJQ: 1x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC)

MCPGPJ2A9W9J: 2x Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore)

GY52RK7ATA5R: 1x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC)

WDYMTRUWFU34: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Europe)

Players can follow the steps given below to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. Readers can click on this link to be redirected to the website.

There are 6 available methods to sign in to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform that has been linked to your Free Fire account. There are six available platforms on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Players should enter the redeem code in the text box on the screen (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code belonging to your server and click on the "Confirm" button.

Step 4: Open the game and retrieve the rewards from the in-game mail system.

Errors during the redemption process

As mentioned earlier, Free Fire redeem codes come with an expiration date. If a player tries to use the redeem code past this date, they will encounter an error message stating that the code has expired.

Also Read

Additionally, a Free Fire redeem code can only be used by players on the server for which it has been released. If a player uses a code that is not meant for their server, they will receive an error message.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh