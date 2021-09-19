Free Fire redeem codes new free rewards: How to claim Pink Guardian top and more today

In-game items such as characters, pets, and gun skins have become an essential part for players in Free Fire due to the competitive advantage they provide. These items often have hefty price tags in terms of diamonds, which is something players aren't too keen on.

The allure of these items often leads users to search for alternatives that do not cost diamonds. Generally, they look towards redeem codes as these can provide consumable items like vouchers, gun skins, different crates/boxes, and more. Players need to claim them from the website to get the rewards in their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for today

Indonesia server

Candy Bag (Image via Free Fire)

FF10617KGUF9: Pink Guardian Top and Candy Bag (backpack)

Pink Guardian - Top (Image via Free Fire)

Europe Server

Megalodon Alpha Token Box (Image via Free Fire)

WXA8YWP7VJZZ – Megalodon Alpha Token Box

1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Image via Free Fire)

XGQJG8RJ783B – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Validity: The rewards for the redeem code can only be acquired by players on the given servers.

If users from other servers are trying to redeem the code for the voucher, there will be an error message informing users that the code cannot be used in their region.

Procedure to claim the rewards

The Rewards Redemption Site is where one can redeem the rewards from the Free Fire redeem codes. Here's the link to it.

For those unsure about the redemption process, the instructions given below will guide them regarding what they need to:

Step 1: After landing on the Rewards Redemption Site using the link given above, players may utilize one of the options listed on the website to redeem the rewards.

After reaching the site, log in using one of the methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: A text field will be displayed onscreen. Carefully copy the code one alphabet at a time and hit the confirm button to complete the process.

Confirmation screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: In the event of a successful redemption, the rewards should be added to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours. One can attain them through the in-game mail section.

Also Read

Step 4: Players can open the Megalodon Alpha Token Box to receive Shark Tooth (SCAR), which can be used to evolve the gun skin.

However, if an error message is displayed after clicking on the redeem button that reads the code is invalid or redeemed, then the rewards cannot be obtained as the code has expired.

Edited by Danyal Arabi