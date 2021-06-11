Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards redemption site: All you need to know about FF rewards

Garena often releases Free Fire redeem codes, usually to commemorate occasions and accomplishments. They are made up of 12 characters comprising letters and alphabets.

The developers have set up a separate website, Rewards Redemption Site, to use these codes to collect the rewards. Many new players are unaware of the procedure to claim the redeem codes.

Here is a guide on how to use the redeem codes from the Rewards Redemption Site.

Claiming rewards in Free Fire through the use of redeem codes

Here are the steps to claim rewards through the use of the Free Fire redeem codes:

Users must sign in to use the redeem code

Step 1: The first step involves signing in on Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site. Players can use this link to head to the website.

Next, enter the code in the text field and click confirm

Step 2: Once players have logged in, text fields will appear on the screen. Enter the redeem code that is required to be used on their server.

Here is a working redeem code only for users in the European server

Redeem code: LH3DHG87XU5U

Rewards: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

It is essential to note that players from any other region will not be able to collect the rewards using the code and will face an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Tap ok; the rewards will be sent to the accounts

Step 3: After the code has been entered, users should tap on the confirm button. And when a dialog box appears, confirming the redemption, click "ok."

Step 4: All rewards are generally credited to the players' accounts in less than 24 hours of a successful redemption. They can be claimed from the in-game mail section.

Every redeem code has a specific usage limit, after which it becomes invalid and cannot be used any further by the player. The following error will be displayed, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or redeemed.” There is no workaround for any of these errors.

Here is a video showcasing the overview of the redemption process:

