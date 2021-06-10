3 best character combinations with DJ Alok after Free Fire OB28 update

Characters are among some of the unique aspects of Free Fire as each one of them possesses one unique ability-enhancing the gameplay. The game also offers features that combine them to further enhance efficiency.

Any such character combination can have only one character with an active ability, i.e., the ones that need to be activated and three passive ones are always active. To create a combination, players need to purchase the skill slot by spending diamonds or gold.

The developers regularly add characters to the game, but Alok remains a formidable choice due to its fantastic ability. The following are some of the character combinations with Alok.

Best character combination with DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an ability named drop the beat

Ability: Drop the Beat

Upon activation, it increases movement speed and also replenishes 5 HP per second for 10 seconds.

1) Alok + Jai + Jota + Kelly

Jai character in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Kelly: Dash

Jai’s ability automatically reloads up to 45% of the gun’s magazine on every knock that in a way eliminates the necessity of switching the gun or reloading them. Meanwhile, Jota replenishes 40 HP on every kill, but this is restricted only to SMG and shotguns.

Jota character in Free Fire

Kelly will increase movement speed by 6%; players can benefit from the ability of Kelly the Swift they have unlocked it.

Kelly character in Free Fire

The combination is quite good for aggressive plays as Alok will restore HP and the movement speed in close-range fights. At the same time, Jai will regain ammunition and Jota HP on every shotgun or SMG kill. Kelly can help players outplay their foes. Users can replace Kelly with Hayato in this combination if they prefer to do so.

2) Alok + Joseph + Hayato + Moco

Joseph character in Free Fire

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Hayato: Bushido

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Nutty Movement buffs the movement and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking the damage. On the other hand, Bushido increases the armor penetration by 10% with every 10% decrease in the HP.

Hayato character in Free Fire

Hacker’s Eye tags the enemy when shot. This information is shared with the teammates for five seconds.

The combination is balanced, as Alok and Joseph can increase the movement speed, while Hayato will increase armor penetration, helping users decimate their foes quickly. The information gained from Moco’s ability can be used in the desired way.

Moco character in Free Fire

In this combination, users can replace Joseph with Jai for additional ammunition.

3) Alok + Maro + Laura + Shirou

Maro character in Free Fire

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Laura: Sharpshooter

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro is one of the latest additions to the list of characters added to the game. The ability increases the damage up to 25% with distance. Additionally, the damage inflicted on the marked enemies is 3.5%.

Laura character in Free Fire

Laura increases the accuracy of the players by 35% when they are scoped in. At the same time, Damage Delivered will mark the enemies when they hit the users, and the first shot such foes will deal with 100% additional armor penetration.

Shirou character in Free Fire

Users can use this combination to take fights from a distance. Laura will enable users to land more shots on their foes from a distance, while Maro will increase the damage. Simultaneously Shirou’s ability works quite well with that of Maro.

Edited by Srijan Sen