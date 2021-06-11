Create
X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more revealed

X-Mania
X-Mania's Free Fire ID is 97762833
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 1 hr ago

Hemant Vyas, popularly known in the Free Fire community as X-Mania, is one of the most well-known content creators from India.

He is a member of the "SURVIVORS ☆☆☆" guild, which features other prominent YouTubers such as Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Aghori Gaming.

The player currently has 1.77 million subscribers and 109 million combined views on his primary YouTube channel, X-Mania. He also has another channel called X-Mania Live.

This article takes a look at X-Mania's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details, including his earnings.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Maniaâs lifetime stats
X-Mania’s lifetime stats

X-Mania has played 10596 squad games and has triumphed in 2424 of them, making his win rate 22.87%. He bagged 31221 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3084 matches and has secured 523 victories, translating to a win rate of 16.95%. He has 8996 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

X-Mania has also played 3055 solo games and has won on 428 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.00%. He racked up 8619 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.28 in this mode.

Ranked stats

X-Maniaâs ranked stats
X-Mania’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, X-Mania has played 302 squad matches and has 85 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 28.14%. With a K/D ratio of 4.59, he has 995 frags in these matches.

The content creator has won 6 of the 111 ranked duo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 5.40%. He has 209 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.99 in this mode.

X-Mania has also played 3 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. He has 18 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

X-Mania’s earnings

X-Mania
X-Mania's estimated earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, X-Mania’s estimated monthly earnings are between $1.6K and $25.1K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are believed to be in the range of $18.8K and $300.9K.

X-Mania’s YouTube channel

X-Mania started his journey on YouTube around two years ago, with the first video on his primary channel released in July 2019. He currently has 122 videos on the channel.

X-Mania’s primary YouTube channel has gained 40k subscribers and 6.26 million views in the last 30 days. Players can click here to check it out.

X-Mania’s social media handles

Here are the links to X-Mania's social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Garena Free Fire
