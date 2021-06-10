Free Fire automatic headshot hacks are illegal and can lead to account bans by Garena

Free Fire has emerged as one of the top mobile BR games. The ranked-based system of the title makes it rather competitive, and the players always desire to reach the top.

Headshots are among the most efficient ways to knock down an enemy in the game. To get better at them, the players are required to practice regularly and improve their gameplay.

However, users sometimes wander off to the wrong tracks and utilize illicit mods such as automatic headshot hacks. This article takes a look at the consequences of any such mod or hack in the Garena Free Fire

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game supports better gameplay on 4 GB RAM Android devices?

Free Fire mod and hack will lead to a permanent ban

A screenshot of the anti-hack FAQ on the official Free Fire support website.

Garena considers cheating to be using unauthorized programs, using modified clients, and even altering the game client. Usage of any form of mod applications and hacks falls under the category of cheating.

Once users are caught indulging in any form of foul play, their accounts will be suspended permanently without any option to appeal against it. Moreover, the developers also ban devices used for cheating from playing Free Fire.

Users will be banned permanently for cheating

Therefore, players should not utilize automatic headshot hacks or mods under any given circumstances against the developers' rules.

Also read: Garena’s Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore sets new global viewership records, Invites Survivors from India and Nepal to register for the first-ever Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

Free Fire is regularly taking steps and measures to ensure a better experience for its players. Earlier last year, the developers launched Operation Cutcord to tackle the problem of cheating and hacking. Since then, they have banned millions of users from playing the game.

They regularly share their progress in the form of a ban notice on their social media handles.

In the recent Ban Notice released on June 4th, they announced that 72.6% of the 1,124,505 accounts banned were for Auto-Aim.

Also read: Garena invites players and fans from across India to tune in for the City Finals of the first-ever Free Fire City Open

Edited by Srijan Sen