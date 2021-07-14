Free Fire redeem codes: Redemption restrictions, validity, and more

The majority of exclusive items in Free Fire can be obtained using diamonds and in-game currency. The problem is, diamonds are not affordable for everyone because they require players to spend real money.

Apart from events, using the redeem code enables players to receive free in-game items. They contain a total of 12 characters, both alphabetical and numeric. Many users are unaware of how the code works and its limitations, restrictions, validity, and more.

Information about Free Fire redeem codes

Redemption restrictions and validity

Listed below are two of the most frequent errors that users might have encountered while using the Free Fire redeem codes.

"Failed to redeem. The code has expired or redeemed."

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

It is vital to note that Free Fire redeem codes have an expiration date and are valid for a specific length of time. Some of them have a limit on the number of times that they can be used as well.

In addition, the codes will be relevant only to the server they were released for.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop easily in July 2021.

Usage of codes

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

If the player is aware of a valid Free Fire redemption code, these steps can be followed to use them:

Step 1: The link provided above will take players to the Rewards Redemption Site. They can then log in using any of the available platforms.

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

The players are required to log in using any of the methods stated above (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As soon as players have logged in, they can enter the redeem code in the text field before clicking on the "Confirm" button.

Step 3: A confirmation message will appear, stating that the redemption process has gone through successfully. Click on "OK" to complete.

Users should enter the code and click the "Confirm" option (Image via Free Fire)

Players will receive the rewards within 24 hours in their Free Fire account. They can be claimed via the in-game mail system.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire gun combinations for Clash Squad mode in Season 7

Edited by Srijan Sen