Free Fire redeem codes released for today after reaching FFIC milestones (17 October 2021)

After weeks of grueling matches and five stages of the competition, the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall has finally concluded, with Team Elite coming out on top as the best team in the country. They also took home the lion's share of the prize pool. Earlier today, the event was flagged off by Neeraj Chopra.

They were set at:

200 thousand live-watching for Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride

300 thousand live-watching for Custom Room Card and Mag-7 Executioner

400 thousand live-watching for FFIC Gold Token

These gold tokens can be used to claim one of the four Items between Skyler, Beaston, M4A1 skin, and One-Finger Push-up.

Fortunately, the players surpassed all the milestones and a redeem code has been released offering a series of items.

Redeem code released for Free Fire India Championship live-watching

Here's the redemption code that the developers have released:

Code: FFICJGW9NKYT

The player will be receiving all the rewards mentioned above. They can consequently use the FFIC Gold Token to claim the required item through the events section.

Steps to get live milestone rewards

All players on the Indian server may follow these steps to get the items:

Step 1: Users need to visit and log in to the Rewards Redemption Website to get the rewards.

It is worth emphasizing that players must only sign in on a legitimate website, otherwise, they risk losing their account. A link to the official website is provided below for players who are unaware of it:

Free Fire Rewards Redemption site: Click here.

As part of the next step, gamers should sign in through the required method (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once users have signed in, they must copy the redeem code in the text field or carefully input it in the text field.

Step 3: They can subsequently tap on the confirm button to redeem the code.

Upon entering the code, gamers can tap on the "Confirm" button to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: If users receive a message that the redemption is successful, they will receive the items in their account within 24 hours. They can then claim the items from the mail section.

