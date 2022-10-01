Free Fire redeem codes today (1 October 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

Obtaining premium Free Fire items at no cost has become easier with redeem codes. These combinations of characters enable players who do not have enough diamonds to acquire various in-game items, including skins, costumes, vouchers, and room cards, for free.

However, it is vital to note that all redeem codes that are made available for the game have expiration dates and server restrictions. As a result, players will only be able to use active codes that are released and eligible for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (1 October 2022)

Players can use the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to get rewards like gun skins and more:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for some players owing to unknown expiration and server constraints.

Steps to utilize redeem codes for free rewards

The process of using Free Fire redeem codes is simple and only requires access to the Rewards Redemption Site. Garena created this website for the sole purpose of using redeem codes.

You can follow the steps listed below to use redeem codes and acquire items for free:

Step 1: Search for the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You can also click on this link to be directed to the website.

Six login options are provided on the Rewards Redemption Site, and any one can be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you've reached the website, you should sign in using the platform linked to your Free Fire ID. There are six platforms available on the website. You can pick between Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts do not function on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you own such an account, you have to link it to your in-game account to become eligible for the redemption process.

Step 3: Input a valid or active redeem code into the text box. Be careful not to make any errors; even the smallest one will result in an unsuccessful redemption. To solve this problem, you can simply copy the redeem code you want to use and paste it into the text box.

After you have completed the log-in, you can enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure. A notification of the redemption’s success or failure will appear in a dialog box shortly after. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Step 5: You may boot up the game’s client and visit the mail section to claim the rewards offered by the redeem code.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in the country should avoid playing or downloading it. However, this doesn’t apply to the MAX version of the game as it is not banned by the Government of India.

