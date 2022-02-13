Free Fire redeem codes for today (13 February 2022): Steps to claim free Lunar New Year Weapon Box reward

Once players have discovered a working Free Fire redeem code, non-spending gamers may breathe a sigh of relief. They can obtain several in-game items through these codes that would otherwise be out of reach without spending any money.

The developers provide these 12 character long alphanumeric codes, which must typically be input on the official Rewards Redemption Site unless otherwise mentioned. However, one problem generally faced by gamers is the short validity which implies they must quickly utilize the code.

Free Fire redeem code for 13 February 2022

The reward for using Free Fire redeem code (Image via Garena)

Free Fire redeem code: SGBEATZKVSVA

Rewards: 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

The redemption code is only available to players on the European server, and as a result, rewards are available to users on any other server across the globe.

Readers can access the webpage to find more redeem codes here.

Guide to using redeem code

You can easily collect the rewards without an error using these steps:

Step 1: First, visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site through this link.

Step 2: Gamers should subsequently sign in to their account. They can utilize one of the six login options to proceed ahead.

Those who are utilizing guest accounts cannot redeem their rewards. However, they may bind their account to one of the available options to receive the rewards.

Step 3: Users can copy the code in the text field or enter it manually. Players can click the claim button present below it, and a dialog box will appear informing the users whether their redemption was successful or not.

Step 4: When the code is redeemed successfully, the mailbox displays the items. Gamers may open the Lunar New Year Weapon Box to receive the gun skin through the vault.

Reasons for error

Also Read Article Continues below

There are two primary reasons for the error. The first is due to the expired redeem code, and the second is when they attempt to use the code for some other region. There is no workaround in either of these cases except that the gamers can await the release of the new codes.

Edited by Srijan Sen