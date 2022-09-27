Free Fire redeem codes today (27 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Many players in Free Fire cannot afford to spend real money on items or currency in the game. As a result, they often seek alternative ways to get them for free.

Players can obtain in-game currency (like diamonds) and cosmetic items (like skins) at no cost by using redeem codes and participating in official events.

Both redeem codes and events are released/hosted quite frequently, and Free Fire players must use them to their advantage before they expire/end. Many players prefer to use redeem codes over participating in events because they don't need to put much effort into using them.

Free Fire redeem codes (27 September 2022)

Players can use the redeem codes given below to get diamonds and skins in the game:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

Note: Due to unclear expiry dates and server restrictions, the redeem codes listed above may not work for all players.

Free Fire guide: How to use redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

If you do not know how to use redeem codes in exchange for free items and currency in Free Fire, you can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using your preferred web browser. You can click on this link to be directed to the website.

You will have to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site to use any redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the website, sign in using the platform that is linked to your in-game account. There are six login options available on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. Players with such accounts must have them linked to one of the platforms on the website. If you have a guest account, you can go to the in-game settings to link it to any of the available platforms.

You must hit the 'Confirm' button once the redeem code has been entered to complete the process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Input a valid redeem code and hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure. A dialog box will appear on the screen, informing you about the redemption status, i.e., whether it took place successfully or not.

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, open Free Fire and head to the mail section to claim all your rewards. Garena usually sends the rewards within 24 hours of redemption.

If you face any error while entering a redeem code (regarding server restrictions or expiration), you will not be able to use it to get rewards. In this case, all you can do is wait for more redeem codes to be released for your server.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players in the country should not play it on their devices. However, they can keep playing FF MAX because it is not among the banned applications.

