Free Fire redeem codes today (26 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and characters

Free Fire is often updated with new gun skins, costumes, and cosmetic items. Most of the time, these cosmetics can be acquired through means like the in-game store, luck royale, and events. However, users will be required to spend diamonds to acquire them.

Redeem codes have become a great free option to obtain premium in-game items. Players who don't have sufficient diamonds can rely on these codes to get a variety of freebies.

Garena has released tons of codes in the past, and new ones are released frequently. In the following section are some codes that players can use to get free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gun skins and characters (26 September 2022)

Listed below are the different redeem codes to earn free gun skins and characters:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

MCPW2D1U3XA3

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJZE25WEFJJ

HNC95435FAGJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the redemption website for free rewards

The redemption process is relatively straightforward, and users only need to access the Rewards Redemption Site to begin. They can follow the steps below to claim redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site using a search engine or by clicking here.

Open the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in via any of the six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the platform you previously linked to your Free Fire account. The website offers six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts won't work on the Rewards Redemption Site, and players with guest accounts will have to link them to any of the available options mentioned above.

Carefully enter the redeem code and then click the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code into the text box. Upon doing so, hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.

A few moments later, a dialog box will appear stating whether the redemption was successful. If successful, the rewards will be sent to your Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Step 4: Open the battle royale title on your device and visit the in-game mail section to collect the different rewards.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players from the country should avoid playing it or downloading it. This does not apply to the MAX version of the game, which is still available.

