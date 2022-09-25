Free Fire redeem codes today (25 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and vouchers

Gamers interested in free items in Free Fire have found redeem codes to be one of the most effective approaches. These particular codes can give various unique rewards, including skins, costumes, room cards, vouchers, etc.

With new redeem codes made available by Garena reasonably regularly, gamers should use the active ones on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain freebies. However, they must utilize them before they become invalid and expire.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free room cards and vouchers (25 September 2022)

These are the redeem codes to earn free room cards and vouchers:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

E2F86ZREMK49

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Find codes for other items by visiting this link!

Note: Due to unclear expiry dates and server restrictions, the above-mentioned Free Fire redeem codes may or may not function for some users.

How you can use Free Fire redeem codes

To use the redeem codes, you must utilize the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire. The simple steps for employing this website are listed below:

Step 1: You can start by opening any of the web browsers and searching for “Rewards Redemption Site” or visiting - https://reward.ff.garena.com

Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and use any of the six login options offered (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you have arrived on the particular website, sign in through any of the six login options. You must use the one associated with your account, with Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter being the options accessible on the page.

Guest accounts do not function on the game’s Rewards Redemption Site, meaning those with guest accounts will have to link them.

Once the code has been entered, tap 'Confirm' to complete the process of its redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the redeem code into the text field and click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption. Once the process is complete, you may claim the rewards.

Step 4: Open the battle royale title and visit the ‘in-game mail’ section to collect the rewards sent to your account. Occasionally, rewards are sent immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for the items to be delivered.

Meanwhile, it should be highlighted that if you receive an error message about server restrictions or invalidity, you will be unable to use that specific redeem code. If that happens, you will have to wait to release active codes for your server.

Disclaimer: Players in India should abstain from playing or downloading Free Fire on their devices due to the ban imposed on it. They can continue to enjoy the MAX version since it was not among the suspended applications.

