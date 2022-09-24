Free Fire redeem codes today (24 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and pets

It is incredibly exciting for Free Fire players to acquire skins, costumes, and other cosmetic items that allow them to customize their appearance in the game.

Normally, players can obtain these items by spending diamonds, the premium currency in the battle royale title. However, they can also get them for free, courtesy of in-game events and redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for 24 September 2022

Here are the different redeem codes that players can use to get free bundles and pets in the game:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work due to server constraints or expiration dates.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

Follow the steps provided below to use redeem codes and get various rewards:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in. You must log in using the platform linked to your in-game ID.

There are six different login platform options provided on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

One thing to note about using redeem codes is that the Rewards Redemption Site doesn't allow guest account logins. If you have such an account in the battle royale game, you will have to link it to any one of the platforms available on the website.

After linking your account to a platform, you will become eligible to use redeem codes on the website and earn free rewards.

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and log in using any one of the six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After logging in, you can enter an active redeem code into the text box on the screen. Be careful when you enter the code. Even the smallest mistake will result in failed redemption.

After pressing the 'Confirm' button, the redemption for the entered redeem code will be complete (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Hit the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will show up on the screen, informing you about the status of the redemption.

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, you can open Free Fire and head to the mail section to collect your rewards. Garena usually sends the rewards within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Players in India should not download or play Garena Free Fire as the government has placed a ban on it. However, FF MAX is not on the list of suspended applications and can, therefore, be played.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far