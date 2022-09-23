Free Fire redeem codes today (23 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and emotes

Free Fire players have been relying on redeem codes and events to obtain free items and cosmetics in the battle royale title.

Both methods are useful and are frequently released by the game's developers. However, in recent years, redeem codes have risen in popularity as players don't need to put in a lot of effort to use them.

Players who want to use redeem codes must ensure that they are valid and active on their server.

Free Fire redeem codes for 23 September 2022

Here are the redeem codes that players can use to get free gloo wall skins and emotes in the game:

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: Due to uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions, the aforementioned redeem codes may not work for all users.

Using the Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards

Follow the steps given below if you don't know how to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to Garena Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site using your preferred web browser. You can also click here to be directed to the website.

Use any of the six login options to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the different login options offered on the website.

Players cannot use redeem codes using guest accounts. Those who own such accounts must link them to one of the platforms on the website via the in-game settings.

Clicking the 'Confirm' button will complete the redemption for the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter an active redeem code in the text field on the screen. Click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption.

A dialog box displaying the status of the redemption will appear on the screen. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your account within 24 hours.

Step 4: Open Free Fire on your device and head over to the mail section to claim all your rewards. You can equip the items from their respective sections in the game.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in the country should avoid playing or downloading the game. Instead, they can play the MAX edition of the game as it was not included in the list of prohibited applications.

