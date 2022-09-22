Free Fire redeem codes today (22 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and characters

Redeem codes are highly sought-after by the entire Free Fire community as they offer players a chance to receive free rewards. Gamers can obtain a wide variety of items via these codes, including skins, outfits, characters, and even diamonds.

Each unique redeem code for the game is either 12 or 16 characters long and contains a mix of letters and numbers. The codes are only valid for a limited time and must be quickly redeemed using the Rewards Redemption Site.

This article lists some redeem codes that players can use to get free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and characters (22 September 2022)

Here are the redeem codes for free diamonds and characters:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The redeem codes for diamonds and characters mentioned above may not work due to expiry and server restrictions

A step-by-step guide on utilizing redeem codes

As previously mentioned, redeem codes can only be claimed on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. Players can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site and signing in through the platform linked to your in-game account. Click here to visit the website.

There are six platforms available on the website (Image via Garena)

Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the different login options provided on the website. You must use the platform that's linked to your Free Fire ID.

Step 2: After successfully logging in, enter the redeem code in the text box that appears. There shouldn’t be any typos in the code, and you should be careful while entering them.

Tap on the 'Confirm' option after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redemption process can be completed by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button. A dialog box will pop up, mentioning whether the redemption was successful or not.

Step 4: After a successful redemption, you can open the Free Fire app and go to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards. Garena usually sends the items immediately, but the process can take up to 24 hours.

Players with guest accounts in Garena Free Fire cannot make use of redeem codes. They will have to link their account to one of the platforms listed above by going to the settings section of the game.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players from the country should avoid playing or downloading it on their mobile devices. However, the MAX edition of the game was not suspended and can still be played.

