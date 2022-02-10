5 best Free Fire redeem code rewards released in 2022 so far

Free Fire redemption codes for a long time have been a way for non-spending players, aside from events, to obtain items that they would not be able to get without using the premium in-game currency. The developers regularly send out these codes, and users have to be quick while using them.

Since 2022, Garena has released many codes, many of which have provided gun crates, vouchers, skins, and more. Here are the best Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 so far.

Best Free Fire redeem code released in 2022 so far

5) UHEVKNBJCRFP

This Weapon Loot Crate was rewarded (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

Gun crates are one of the methods to get gun skins within Free Fire, and these can be purchased through diamonds with the store. Since players are not guaranteed a permanent gun skin within a few attempts, users generally avoid them. However, they should not miss out on these when given for free.

4) FFCPNZ34BZJW

Red Baseball Cap was given to players in the Singapore server (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Red Baseball Cap

Server: Singapore

This is one of the recent codes released for the Singapore server. Any cosmetic item within the store costs users diamonds, and gamers in the corresponding server could get it free using the code.

3) 94UBT7YAGUHZ

Vouchers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Rewards: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Weapon Royale Voucher, and 2x Incubator Voucher

Server: Europe

Every spin in Luck Royale costs diamonds, and gamers can substitute diamonds with Vouchers. These vouchers allow users to draw random rewards that would otherwise cost 100s of diamonds.

2) FF119MB3PFA5

Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) (Image via Garena)

Rewards: Atlantic Warrior (Shoes) and Wasteland Roamer (Head)

Server: Indonesia

Atlantic Warrior Shoes and Wasteland Roamer Head are rare cosmetics in Garena Free Fire. They were available in 2020 and have made occasional appearances at events on several servers.

1) FFPL72XC2SWE

Rewards of the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Rewards: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

Server: India

The code was given out as part of the live watching rewards for the Grand Finals of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter. Players achieved two milestones as live watching clocked over 400k

Note: These codes were released in 2022 and may have already expired.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can efficiently use the redeem codes within a few minutes, given that they are not using a guest account and already have their ID linked within the game.

Step 1: Access Free Fire Rewards Redemption Website through his link.

Step 2: Sign in through one of the six options listed on the webpage to use the redeem code.

Any of the login options may be used (Image via Garena)

It is impossible to redeem rewards without logging in, so players with guest accounts are obliged first to bind their accounts within the game.

Step 3: After signing in, paste one redeem code at a time and click on the confirm button.

Players should remember that the Free Fire redeem code comes with server restrictions, and users cannot use the ones released for some other server. They will face an error if they do not adhere to this.

Also Read Article Continues below

Once the redemption is complete, a dialog box is displayed notifying the rewards to the users. On the other hand, an error is displayed if the code has expired, and players will have no option of attaining the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen