Free Fire redeem codes today (21 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and vouchers

Free Fire redeem codes have become one of the best ways for players to get free items in the battle royale title. Many players prefer them over in-game events since they do not require much effort.

Garena makes new redeem codes available for different Free Fire servers. Players must use them as quickly as possible since they all have expiration dates.

Free Fire redeem codes (21 September 2022)

Here are the different redeem codes that players can use to get free gun skins and vouchers in Free Fire:

Gun skins

MCPW3D28VZD6

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

MCPW2D1U3XA3

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

UVX9PYZV54AC

EYH2W3XK8UPG

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

Vouchers

FFDBGQWPNHJX

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

E2F86ZREMK49

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may not function for a few users due to unknown expiry dates and server restrictions

Steps on how to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes on the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and get rewards:

Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and search for the Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, you can click here to be directed to the website.

You may use any one of the login options on the Rewards Redemption Site to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the website via the platform that is linked to your in-game account. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, and Huawei ID are the platforms available on the website.

Players with guest accounts are not permitted to use redeem codes on the website. Anyone who wants to do so must link their accounts to any of the platforms mentioned above.

Input the redeem code into the text field and hit the 'Confirm' option to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, you will notice a text box on the screen. Enter a valid redeem code in the empty space. Be careful while entering the code. Even the smallest mistake will lead to an error.

Step 4: After checking the redeem code for errors, click on the "Confirm" button. A dialog box will appear on the screen. It will have a message that reveals the status of the redemption.

If successful, the rewards will be sent to your in-game account within 24 hours. You can claim them from the mail section of the battle royale title.

However, if you face any errors due to server restrictions or expiry, you will not be able to use the redeem code.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players should avoid playing or installing the battle royale game on their devices. They can instead enjoy the MAX version, which is not banned.

