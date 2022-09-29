Free Fire redeem codes today (29 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and gloo wall skins

Cosmetic items like bundles and gloo wall skins are always in high demand in the Free Fire community. They can typically be purchased using diamonds, the premium currency of the battle royale game. However, redeem codes can also be used to obtain some of them at no cost.

For the unfamiliar, redeem codes are combinations of 12 to 16 characters released by Garena, the developers of Free Fire. Players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to acquire a variety of in-game rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes (29 September 2022)

Given below are different redeem codes that players can use to get bundles and gloo wall skins for free:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: These redeem codes may not work for all FF players due to unknown server restrictions and expiration dates.

Steps you can follow to redeem codes and get free rewards

If you do not know how to use Free Fire redeem codes in order to get free rewards in the game, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Use your preferred web browser to access Garena Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. You can also access the website by clicking on this link.

You may use any one of the six platforms that are available on the website to log in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the website via the platform linked to your in-game account. The website offers different login options, including Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

You cannot use redeem codes with a guest account on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you have an account of this kind, you are required to link it to one of the platforms available on the website.

Input an active redeem code in the text field and hit the 'Confirm' option after double-checking for any mistakes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A valid redeem code can be entered into the text field that appears on the screen after signing in. You should input the redeem code carefully, as even a small mistake will lead to unsuccessful redemption.

Step 4: After entering the redeem code, click on the 'Confirm' button. You will be notified of the status of your redemption via a dialog box on the screen.

If the redemption is successful, Garena will send the rewards to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Go to the in-game mail section to collect all the rewards associated with the redeem code used on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Boot up Free Fire and visit the mail section to claim your rewards. You can later equip the items by heading to the corresponding sections.

Note: Players in India should not play or download Free Fire as the game is currently banned in the country. Instead, they can play the MAX version of the game, as it is not featured on the government's list of prohibited applications.

