Free Fire redeem codes today (28 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free characters and emotes

Players can obtain free cosmetic items in Free Fire through the use of redeem codes, which are a combination of 12/16 characters (capital letters and numbers). Garena releases new redeem codes frequently, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get skins, costumes, characters, and emotes at no cost.

Once players have an active redeem code, they will need to use it quickly. This is because all redeem codes have an expiration date. Players must also ensure that the redeem code has actually been released for their server.

Free Fire redeem codes (28 September 2022)

Players can use the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to get characters and emotes in the game at no cost:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for all players due to unknown expiration dates and server restrictions.

Guide on using the Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes

Those who don't know how to use a redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Using a web browser, navigate to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can also click on this link to be directed to the website immediately.

There are six login options on the website, and you can use the one linked to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the Rewards Redemption Site, log in using the platform linked to your in-game ID. Many platforms are available on the website, including:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

The Rewards Redemption Site only accepts Free Fire accounts that are linked to one of the listed platforms.

Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes on the website. If you own such an account, you will have to link it to a platform to become eligible for redeem code use.

You can enter the redeem code and click on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The screen will display a text box where you can enter a valid Free Fire redeem code. Make sure you don't make any errors; even a small one will result in an unsuccessful redemption.

Step 4: After inputting the code, you can click on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption. A dialog box will appear on the screen, informing you of the status of the redemption.

If the redemption is successful, you can collect your rewards by visiting the Free Fire mail section. It should be noted that Garena will send the rewards to your account within 24 hours.

If you encounter an error message about expiration or server restrictions, you will not be able to use the redeem code you entered. All you can do is wait for more redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in the country must avoid playing or downloading the game. However, they can still enjoy the MAX version of the game as the government did not include it in its list of banned applications.

