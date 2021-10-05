Free Fire redeem codes for today (5 October 2021): How to claim Chrono Box for free

Free Fire players actively hunt for free items because many come at a high price, and the desire for them is hard to overcome. Out of all the possible ways, redeem codes stand as the easiest and quickest option to get the items at no cost.

The developers provide these codes, which often reward users with various crates. Opening these can provide either trial or permanent items, based on the gamer’s luck.

The usage of these codes is typically restricted to a particular server and not worldwide, often considered a barrier.

New Free Fire redeem code for today, 5 October 2021

The Chrono Box can give quite a few rewards (Image via Free Fire)

98V26BZA2UA5: 5x Chrono Box and 5x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

HEJT6AYNCDXU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Only players from the Europe server can use both codes. Since they are working now, users should quickly redeem them from the official website to get the rewards.

Simple and easy guide to attaining redeem code rewards

If gamers are not aware of the redemption procedure, they should follow these steps to receive all the rewards mentioned above:

You cannot move ahead with using of redeem code without signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: First, using this link, you should visit Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site and then log in to your Free Fire account.

You should be aware that it is not possible to utilize the redeem code without signing in. Therefore, you may log in with one of the following: Apple ID, Google, Huawei ID, VK, Twitter, and Facebook.

You should enter one code at a time (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, you must carefully enter all 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: Next, you need to click on the confirm button, and a confirmation dialog box should appear on the screen. Tap on the okay button.

There are two common errors that you may encounter — code is invalid or redeemed, and code cannot be used in your region.

The first one is due to the utilization of expired redeem codes, and the second will come up while using a code released for another server. In either case, there is nothing that you can do.

5x Chrono Box and 5x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once you complete the redemption, boot up Free Fire to collect the rewards from the mail system.

Step 5: You have to open all Chrono Boxes and other loot crates to attain numerous rewards from the vault section.

