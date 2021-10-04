Free Fire redeem code for today: How to claim Celebrate emote and 15x pet food

Many Free Fire players rely on redeem codes found within the game to get freebies. The developers release them regularly, and these must be redeemed from the website to get the rewards. Usually, the items are credited within a few minutes, but it may take up to 24 hours for the same.

Typically, redeem codes are specific to a given server and do not work on any other server. This is often viewed as a potential drawback by some users.

Free Fire redeem code for 4 October 2021

Celebrate emote for Mr. Waggor pet (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 8ZUGJWY6WFCT

Rewards: Celebrate emote and 15x pet food

Server: Europe

The redeem code is functional and it is vital to use the code as soon as possible so as not to miss out on these easy rewards.

Only players on the European server are eligible to utilize this redeem code. Players from other regions will encounter an error if they attempt to acquire the reward.

Procedure to get Celebrate emote and 15x pet food in Free Fire

If you wish to attain the two rewards mentioned above, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website meant for using the redeem code.

There are six different options offered to players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the page as shown above, sign in to redeem the code. You have the following options available: Facebook, Twitter, Huawei ID, Google, Apple ID and VK.

Those who are using guest IDs to play Free Fire are not eligible to attain the rewards by redeeming the code. You can link the IDs to attain the rewards.

Manually enter the redeem code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once you have signed in to your Free Fire account, carefully enter 8ZUGJWY6WFCT or copy it into the text field.

Step 4: By clicking on the Confirm button, you will complete the redemption process. Subsequently, a confirmation message will appear on the screen.

In case the error is displayed, then you cannot attain the rewards. The errors may be due to an expired redeem code or an attempt to use a code released for a different server.

Step 5: Open the game and collect the corresponding rewards from the mail system. Later, you can equip the action from the pet section.

