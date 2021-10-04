Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, and more details in October 2021

With the rise in Free Fire’s audience, several content creators have also emerged on various platforms. Mehul Saroj, aka Fam Clashers, is a famous face in the community with 286K subscribers and 30.23 million views on the channel.

He regularly churns around content around the title, believing it will bring a change in the community. Fam Clashers has gained 12K subscribers and 2.274 million views in the previous month.

What is Fam Clasher’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Fam Clashers’ Free Fire ID is 331739321. His stats within Free Fire are:

Lifetime stats

Fam Clashers has 17284 kills in squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Fam Clashers has won 1268 of the 7932 squad games, bringing his win rate to 15.98%. In the process, he has bagged 17284 frags and retained a kill-to-death rate of 2.59.

The YouTuber has accumulated 161 first-place finishes in 1487 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 10.82%. Fam Clashers holds a K/D ratio of 2.28, along with 3019 kills to his name.

He has featured in 1854 solo matches to date and has secured victories in 137, boasting a win percentage of 10.82%. The content creator racked up 3754 eliminations for a kill-to-death ratio of 2.19.

Ranked stats

He holds a 66.67% win rate in the duo matches (Image via Free Fire)

This season, Fam Clashers has six Booyah’s from 34 squad matches, leading to a win percentage of 17.64%. He has eliminated 70 opponents, earning a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The streamer has won two of the three duo matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 66.67%. With 11 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 11.

The internet star has also been engaged in one duo match and has yet to win or get a kill.

(Note: Fam Clashers’ stats in Free Fire will change as the ones above were recorded while writing the article).

Earnings

Fam Clashers has earned 12K subscribers along with 2.27 million views in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, Fam Clashers’ monthly earnings from YouTube are projected to be in the range of $569 to $9.1K. Simultaneously the website reports his yearly estimates as $6.8K to $109.2K.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Fam Clashers has been creating Free Fire-related videos for a while now and has more than 180 uploads to the channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far