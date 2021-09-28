What is the Free Fire ID of Raistar? Lifetime stats, monthly income, and more

Raistar is unquestionably among the most famous names in the Indian Free Fire community, mainly due to his captivating gaming videos and highlights. The player boasts more than 5.72 million subscribers along with 125.2 million views.

Raistar has also accumulated 220k subscribers and 5.02 million views in the previous month. He occasionally streams the title on the Booyah application as well, where he boasts 741k followers.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250. The player’s stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Raistar has participated in 3530 solo games and won 401 of these (Image via Free Fire)

The content creator has participated in 16020 squad games and bettered his opponents on 2706 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 16.89%. He has bagged 52774 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Raistar has played 4489 matches and attained first place 706 times, maintaining a win ratio of 15.72%. With 14355 kills, his K/D ratio stands at 3.79.

He has 3530 solo matches to his name and bettered his opponents in 401 games, translating to a win percentage of 11.35%. Raistar has secured 10718 kills, approximating a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Ranked stats

Raistar has not participated in ranked solo and duo games yet (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has featured in 121 squad matches in the current ranked season and emerged victorious in 20 of these. This roughly equates to a win rate of 16.52%.The content creator has eliminated 316 opponents and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Raistar has yet to participate in any ranked solo or duo matches in the ranked season 22.

Note: Raistar’s stats were recorded at the time of writing the article, and these are subject ot change as he contests in Free Fire matches.

Monthly income

Raistar has gained 5.02 million subscribers (Image via Social Blade)

According to the Social Blade website, Raistar is estimated to earn in the range of $1.3K - $20.1K every month. His yearly income lies between $15.1K - $240.9K.

YouTube channel

Also Read

Raistar has been creating Free Fire content since late 2019 and has found immense success in a short time. He has more than 30 videos on the channel and boasts a massive subscriber count of 5.72 million. On the other hand, his view count stands at over 125 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish