Raistar vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in July 2021?

The Indian Free Fire community will probably be familiar with Raistar and Lokesh Gamer. They are well-known content creators, and their videos tend to be related to the game. Their YouTube channels feature a wide range of original and unique content that users can enjoy.

Raistar currently boasts a subscriber count of 5.21 million and a total of 113 million views. Meanwhile, Lokesh Gamer has managed to garner 11.6 million subscribers and 1.02 billion views combined.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has played 15868 squad matches in Free Fire to date and has 2678 first-place finishes, retaining a win percentage of 16.87%. At a K/D ratio of 3.97, he has 52352 frags.

The internet star has played 4483 duo matches in the duo mode and has 706 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 15.74%. In the process, he has 14355 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The YouTuber has 3527 solo games to his name and has 401 Booyahs, at a win ratio of 11.36%. He has 10744 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The streamer has featured in six squad games and has a single win, making his win rate 16.66%. He has notched 11 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has contested in 3399 squad games and has secured 721 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 21.21%. He has accumulated 6302 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.35.

Meanwhile, he has appeared in 1533 duo matches and has 153 wins, maintaining a win rate of 9.98%. With 2599 frags, the streamer has a K/D ratio of 1.88.

The content creator has played 1308 solo matches and has triumphed in 135, equating to a win ratio of 10.32%. He has racked up 2714 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

The broadcaster has competed in two squad matches in the current season and has come out on top in one of them, converting to a win ratio of 50.00%. He has five kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played one duo game and stood victorious in it, killing eight enemies at a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The internet star has also participated in two solo matches and has won both of them. With 17 kills in the mode, he has a K/D ratio of 17.00.

Comparison

For the lifetime stats, Raistar has the edge over Lokesh Gamer in solo and duo modes. However, the latter has the upper hand in terms of win rate in the squad mode, while the former has a better K/D ratio.

The ranked stats of Raistar and Lokesh Gamer cannot be compared as both of them have played only a few games.

Also read: Free Fire OB29 update expected release date, upcoming features, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer