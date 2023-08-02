Free Fire redeem codes today (August 2, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and pets

Garena drops new Free Fire redeem codes via their official social media handles on special occasions and during tournament livestreams. Redeem codes are desirable among players since they offer free items like diamonds, bundles, and more. However, beginners may be unaware of the exact procedure to use them as it all happens on an external website.

Once a new redeem code is made available, players must use it as soon as possible, or else they will miss out on the opportunity to claim the rewards due to the expiration. Additionally, they can only use redeem codes that are released for their specific servers.

Free Fire redeem code (August 2, 2023)

You can receive free diamonds and pets by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: These redeem codes may not work due to a passed expiration date or server limitation.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes to receive the rewards

Here is a detailed guide that you can follow to collect rewards using redeem codes:

Step 1: Head straight to the Rewards Redemption Site, a dedicated platform made for players to use redeem codes.

Some redeem codes might be designed for use in the game through a specific event interface.

These are the login options you may use (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the six platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site to sign in to your account. It is impossible to use redeem codes with a guest account, which means you will have to link all such accounts to become eligible.

Once you log in to the website, the interface to enter a redeem code will load up.

Step 3: Carefully input all the characters of the Free Fire redeem code. You can paste it directly into the text field to avoid errors.

Tap "Confirm" after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button, and a dialog box will pop up informing you whether the code was redeemed successfully.

In case of failure, you will receive an error message informing you of the status. If the redeem code you entered has expired or is meant for another region, you cannot use it.

Disclaimer: Due to the government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to play the game. However, they can engage in the MAX version and use the same redeem codes to receive rewards.

