Free Fire redeem codes today (August 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and characters

The Free Fire community is actively searching for new redeem codes, since it is one of the best ways to get free rewards in the game. The developers send out these specific codes available via official social media handles or livestreams whenever certain milestones get crossed. The items they can offer are vast and include things like gloo wall skins, characters, costumes, and more.

Several unique codes have been released for the multiple servers, each valid only for a short period. Accordingly, individuals must use the codes as soon as possible. The section below lists some redeem codes for free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gloo wall skins and characters (August 28, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that reward gloo wall skins and characters:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The redeem codes listed above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may or may not function for everyone.

How to use redeem codes in Garena's Free Fire

Garena has a special Rewards Redemption Site, where you can utilize redeem codes for free rewards. The entire process is straightforward, and you may complete it in a matter of minutes by following these steps:

Step 1: Browse through to the Rewards Redemption Site and login using the necessary option. The website gives six choices:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

One of the six login options must be utilized (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Enter the redeem code into the text box on the screen. Typing errors will lead to failed redemption, so you must insert the code accurately.

Step 3: Tap the Confirm option to go ahead with the redemption. A dialog box displaying the redemption status will appear.

You will have to enter the code and then click on "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once done, open Free Fire MAX and claim the rewards from the in-game mail section. Rewards are sent in 24 hours, so you must patiently await their arrival.

An important point to remember is that you cannot use guest accounts to utilize the redeem codes. As a result, you must bind such accounts to become eligible for the free rewards.

Disclaimer: Given that Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country must refrain from playing the battle royale title or even download it on their devices. However, they may continue playing the MAX version since it was not prohibited in the nation.

