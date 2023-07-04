Free Fire redeem codes today (July 4, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

Over the years, Garena has introduced a wide array of cosmetics and items in Free Fire. Players can typically acquire them by spending in-game currencies like diamonds. However, there are a number of ways through which players can obtain a range of rewards at no cost, including the use of redeem codes. The process of using redeem codes is simple and only takes a few minutes.

All players have to do is head to the Rewards Redemption Site, the official portal that Garena has created for the use of redeem codes. Upon entering an active redeem code into the text field, they will receive all the rewards associated with it.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 4, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes listed below can give you free characters and gun skins in the game:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

MCPW3D28VZD6

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: The redeem codes above have uncertain validity periods and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Steps for using the redeem codes

The steps below will guide you through the process of using redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site.

One of the six options must be used to log in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you arrive on the website, the screen will display six login options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

You must use the one you have linked to your Free Fire account to sign in.

If you own a guest account, you cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, you must link such accounts to any one of the platforms to be able to get rewards via redeem codes.

Click on the "Confirm" button after you copy and paste the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste an active redeem code into the text box that pops up on the screen. Click the “Confirm” button once you're sure you've entered it correctly.

If the redemption is successful, the rewards will get sent to your Free Fire account through the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been blocked in India, so players in the nation should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, since the MAX variant of the title is not prohibited, they can continue to play it.

