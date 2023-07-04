Free Fire redeem codes today (July 4, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

Over the years, Garena has introduced a wide array of cosmetics and items in Free Fire. Players can typically acquire them by spending in-game currencies like diamonds. However, there are a number of ways through which players can obtain a range of rewards at no cost, including the use of redeem codes. The process of using redeem codes is simple and only takes a few minutes.
All players have to do is head to the Rewards Redemption Site, the official portal that Garena has created for the use of redeem codes. Upon entering an active redeem code into the text field, they will receive all the rewards associated with it.
Free Fire redeem codes (July 4, 2023)
The Free Fire redeem codes listed below can give you free characters and gun skins in the game:
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- HNC95435FAGJ
Note: The redeem codes above have uncertain validity periods and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.
Steps for using the redeem codes
The steps below will guide you through the process of using redeem codes:
Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Once you arrive on the website, the screen will display six login options:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
You must use the one you have linked to your Free Fire account to sign in.
If you own a guest account, you cannot use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, you must link such accounts to any one of the platforms to be able to get rewards via redeem codes.
Step 3: Copy and paste an active redeem code into the text box that pops up on the screen. Click the “Confirm” button once you're sure you've entered it correctly.
If the redemption is successful, the rewards will get sent to your Free Fire account through the in-game mail section.
Disclaimer: Free Fire has been blocked in India, so players in the nation should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, since the MAX variant of the title is not prohibited, they can continue to play it.
