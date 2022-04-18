Free Fire redeem codes for website FF Garena: All you need to know about using redemption codes for FF MAX

Users usually install games like Free Fire and its MAX variant to get the thrill of the battlefield. However, in-game items like skins, gloo walls, weapon cosmetics, costumes, characters, and many others keep them hooked. This is why Garena has been actively introducing new collectibles for quite some time now.

Players usually pay diamonds/gold or complete in-game tasks to unlock several rewards in Free Fire MAX and the original game. Besides those options, Garena also has a dedicated website for the redemption of prizes where players can use unique codes authorized by Garena to redeem various rewards. The following article will shed light on how to claim those rewards in Free Fire MAX using Garena's redemption website.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Everything about the redemption codes to unlock free rewards

Garena's reward redemption site allows users to unlock rewards for both Free Fire MAX and the original game (Image via Garena)

Redemption codes are usually provided by Garena via special events, live streams, and sometimes through content creators (those associated with the Partner Program). These codes work for both the MAX variant and the original title, as they are essentially the same. Similarly, one can also use the same player ID for both games.

Therefore, there is no specific way to redeem rewards for either game, and players should follow the following general method to use their redemption codes:

Step 1: Players must first find and copy a working redemption code. They can look at Sportskeeda's "FF Redeem Code" section for this purpose.

Step 2: Open the rewards redemption site by going to the link here.

Step 3: Use any of the given login methods (social media platforms) to sign in with the FF account on the site.

Note: Players must choose the social media account linked to their player ID.

Step 4: Players must paste the copied redemption code into the given box and tap "Confirm" to redeem the reward.

If the code is active, the rewards will automatically be sent to the player's account, but they will have to try again with another redemption code if the previous one has expired.

Free Fire players must also keep the following instructions in mind regarding the redemption codes:

Redemption codes contain capital letters and numbers, a character length of 12 or 16.

If players have redeemed item rewards, they will be able to view the same in the vault tab available in the game's lobby. However, in the case of gold or diamond prizes, they will be reflected automatically in the account wallet.

Players won't be able to use codes beyond the redemption expiration date.

If players are encountering issues continuously, they should contact the game's support center.

Players who wish to redeem rewards using guest accounts cannot do so. However, after binding a guest account with FB, VK, Google, or any other platform, they will be able to log in on the rewards redemption site.

Players must also note that some rewards are temporary, while others are permanent. Additionally, users must avoid redeem code generators as they are fake and can steal the user's information, while causing damage and harm to the account.

Edited by Atul S