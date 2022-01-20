Free Fire Republic Day event: How to get free India facepaint, vouchers, loot crate, and more

Similar to the previous Free Fire update, which introduced a large number of new events to the game, the developers have included many teasers after the release of the OB32 update. The events are yet to commence, but players now have a detailed overview of what Garena has in store for them in the coming days.

The large list of events also includes Happy Republic Day, which features a permanent India Facepaint along with multiple other vouchers and gun crates. This is a single-day event, and gamers have a short span to acquire the rewards.

Garena Free Fire Happy Republic Day provides several rewards

The list of items available in the event (Image via Garena)

Happy Republic Day will only be accessible to gamers on 26 January 2022. Players will have to meet several requirements like winning a given number of games, playing for a specified duration, and more.

The set of missions that the users will have to accomplish along with the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Login one day to receive 3x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 28 February 2022)

Play one match with friends to receive 1x Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Play Free Fire for 30 minutes to receive India Facepaint

Achieve Booyah three times to receive 3x Incubator Voucher

Achieve Booyah five times to receive 2x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate and FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

Steps to get the rewards

Once players have completed the given tasks on 26 January 2022, they can follow these instructions to get the rewards quickly.

Open events within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can access the events in Free Fire by clicking on the calendar option.

Select Happy Republic Day section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they need to select the Happy Republic Day section under the Events tab.

Step 3: Finally, players can tap on the claim button beside the existing rewards to attain them.

Also Read Article Continues below

If users purchased these items directly from the store, they would have cost a few hundred diamonds. Thus, players should not skip out on the opportunity to complete these straightforward tasks in order to obtain the items for free.

Edited by Siddharth Satish