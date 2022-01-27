Free Fire rewards: How to get free Flaming Red AK skin, emote and more this week

Free Fire has a thriving Esports ecosystem in India, which provides players with a platform to showcase their skills. Free Fire Pro League 2021 has provided a lot of action to users as the teams fought tooth and nail each day to earn their slots in the Grand Finals.

As with the finals of any significant events, the developers have set specific viewership milestones to incentivize players this time around. Gamers can select a reward from a pool that includes a character, a pet, a emote, and a gun skin as the final reward.

Obtaining permanent gun skin, emote, and more in Free Fire this week

FFPL finals will take place on 30 January (Image via Garena)

The FFPL 2021 Winter will conclude with the Grand Finals, which will occur on January 30, 2022. The developers have announced viewership milestones for the live stream and the corresponding rewards. A detailed overview of the same is as follows:

Achieve 300k live watching to receive 3x Diamond Royale Voucher

live watching to receive Achieve 400k live watching to receive Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

live watching to receive Achieve 500k live watching to receive 1x Sky Crystal

Users can subsequently utilize Sky Crystal to obtain one of the following:

Otho character

Spirit Fox pet

AK - Flaming Red

Wiggle Walk emote

Users can get 1 item (Image via Garena)

As with past esports events (like FFIC and FFAC), Garena will likely provide a redeem code for the rewards at the end of the stream, depending on the number of milestones achieved. Subsequently, gamers may redeem this code via the official Rewards Redemption Page before it expires to collect the items within Free Fire.

Additionally, players must utilize the Sky Crystal Token by February 2, 2022, to meet the criteria for one of the rewards from the event section. Gamers should keep an eye out for this redemption code, as the items presented at each milestone are worth several hundred diamonds.

The steps to use Crystal Token in Free Fire

Here are the steps to use Crystal Token after obtaining it

Step 1: You can access the esports section and select the 500k live watching tab.

Step 2: Subsequently, you can select the reward and press the claim button to obtain it.

Note: Users will get the rewards upon accomplishment of the milestones.

Where to watch the FFPL 2021 Winter Grand Finals?

Players may watch the tournament's Grand Finals in multiple languages on Free Fire's official YouTube channel. The participating teams are:

Revenant Esports Chemin Esports Nigma Galaxy TEAM iNSANE Total Gaming Esports TEAM CHAOS KM Brotherhood GodLike Esports TSM IND AURA Esports IN Assassins Army Esports PVS Gaming

