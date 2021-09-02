Free Fire rewards: How to get free Max Throttle backpack skin today

Events within Free Fire are one of the most common ways for players to obtain in-game cosmetics and other items.

Players who often purchase diamonds benefit greatly from top-up events. This is because these events reward players with various in-game items for buying a certain number of diamonds.

A top-up event called “Racer Top Up” was recently introduced in Free Fire. It offers a number of rewards, including a car skin called “MCL-FF Cyber Neon” and a backpack skin called “Max Throttle.”

A guide to obtaining Max Throttle backpack skin and legendary car skin in Free Fire

The new Racer Top Up event in Free Fire began earlier today and will run until September 8, 2021.

To obtain the MCL-FF Cyber Neon and Max Throttle backpack skin in the event, players must purchase 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Players will be able to claim the rewards immediately after they have successfully bought the required number of diamonds.

Technically, these items are considered to be free of cost as players do not have to spend the purchased diamonds to obtain them.

Note: Although the items are free in the top-up event, players must spend money to purchase the required number of diamonds.

Steps to top up Free Fire diamonds and claim rewards

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and go to the in-game top-up center.

Step 2: Choose the required number of diamonds and complete the transaction.

Step 3: On the Free Fire lobby screen, click on the “Calendar” icon to access the “Events” tab.

Step 4: Under the “Racer Top Up” section, click on the “Claim” button beside the rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh