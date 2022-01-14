Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and method to use redeem codes (2022)

All users actively seek freebies in Garena Free Fire, and events are usually the preferred method. Earlier, the developers have also published redemption codes that have provided an array of attractive items, including permanent outfits, gun skins, emotes, and more.

When players find a redeem code for their server, they will mostly have to utilize it via the Rewards Redemption Site to get a hold on the corresponding items. However, not all newcomers will be aware of the specific process for using the website, and this article serves as a reference for such users.

What is the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and the steps to utilize it?

Garena has created a separate webpage for the redemption codes they periodically provide. It is effortless to use, and players can obtain rewards within a few clicks. Here are the steps that users may follow:

Step 1: If you are using a guest account, access the game and bind it to one of the available options. This ensures that you are eligible to receive the rewards through the redemption code. If you do not fall into this category, you may skip to the next step.

Step 2: You must open the page in your web browser by clicking on this link.

Multiple options are available on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: There will be multiple options listed on the screen to sign in to your account. You will not be able to obtain rewards unless you log in.

Enter or paste the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The interface for entering the redemption is displayed on the screen. You may either type or paste the code and click the confirm button.

You cannot utilize the code released to another region, and if you do, an error message will appear on your screen.

Here is the link to the web page to find working Free Fire redeem codes for various servers/regions.

Step 5: After you have successfully redeemed the code, the developers will send the items to your account within 24 hours. You may collect these through the mail.

However, once the code has crossed the validity period, you will not be able to redeem it under any circumstances.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: Some Free Fire redeem codes need to be utilized within the game.

Edited by Shaheen Banu