Free Fire rewards for today (October 9): How to get a room card and free Skull Rocker Bundle

Free Fire users have an excellent opportunity to earn free rewards through events. As a result, the majority of the community stays on their toes for the commencement of new events in the battle royale title.

There are lots of them running right now in the game, commemorating the release of Free Fire MAX. Among the prominent rewards that players can attain are the Craftland Room Card and the Skull Rocker Bundle.

Details on how players can receive free rewards in Free Fire today (October 9)

Max Day is Here

Players can get the Craftland Room Card this way (Image via Free Fire)

In this Free Fire event, players just have to log in today (October 9) to claim a free reward in the form of a Craftland Room Card. Hence, users shouldn't miss this opportunity to get the room card at no cost.

Max Your Weekend

A free backpack skin is available (Image via Free Fire)

Max Your Weekend is another event running in Free Fire. Through it, users can get a free Skull Punker Backpack by just playing the game for a total of 60 minutes. This will only be available for October 9 and October 10.

Max mission

Max Mission (Image via Free Fire)

Max Mission allows players to obtain the Skull Rocker Bundle and other items. All they must do is collect a certain number of "MAX Tokens" and trade them in for prizes. Here are the number of tokens required:

1 Token: Random Loadout Loot Crate (Possible to exchange 50 times)

4 Tokens: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (Possible to exchange 3 times)

4 Tokens: Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

15 Tokens: Skull Rocker Bundle

Top-Up event

There's also a top-up event running in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire recently added a Phantom Top-Up event, through which gamers can obtain a backpack skin and a Gloo Wall skin. Individuals that top-up a specified number of diamonds will receive the following freebies:

Purchase 100 diamonds for the Sauce Swagger Backpack.

Purchase 500 diamonds for the Gloo Walls – Phantom Predator.

Feed the Pet

Feed the Pet in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Feed the Pet has been available in Free Fire since October 4 and will remain accessible till October 10. In this event, users have to complete missions and attain Biscuit Tokens, which can be utilized to play the minigame and earn Star Tokens.

Finally, the Star Tokens can be utilized to redeem the various rewards that the game offers.

