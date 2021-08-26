Free Fire rewards for today: How to get Gloo Wall skin and legendary Loot Box for free

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency in Free Fire. Unlike gold, which is the other currency in the game, diamonds must be purchased using real money.

Diamonds are required for the majority of purchases in Free Fire, including characters, pets, and the Elite Pass.

The game's developers often provide players with rewards for purchasing diamonds. They do this via various top-up events.

Obtaining free Thrash Goth Loot Box and Thrash Metallic Gloo Wall in Free Fire

The new top-up event in Free Fire has a Gloo Wall skin as a reward (Image via Free Fire)

The Thrash Goth Loot Box and Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic are the two rewards available in the Musical Top Up 2 event, which started on 26 August 2021.

Players have until 1 September to purchase diamonds and attain rewards in the event.

The exact details of the event are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to obtain Thrash Goth Loot Box

Top up 500 diamonds to obtain Gloo Wall – Thrash Metallic

Note: Top-up event rewards are technically free as players will not have to spend the in-game currency that they purchase. However, they are required to spend real money to obtain diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to top up diamonds in Free Fire and collect the rewards in the Musical Top Up 2 event:

Note: Players can also top up diamonds from websites like Codashop and Games Kharido to get rewards. However, Free Fire is temporarily unavailable in Codashop, while Games Kharido is down due to maintenance.

Step 1: Click on the diamond icon present at the top of the screen.

The various top-up options in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Several top-up options will appear on the screen. Select the preferred top-up option and pay using the payment method linked to your Google account.

Step 3: The diamonds will be credited to your account once the transaction is complete.

Step 4: After receiving the diamonds, you can manually collect the corresponding rewards from the events section.

Players have to manually claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Click on the calendar icon and select the ‘Musical Top Up 2’ option under the 4th Anniversary tab.

Step 6: Press the "Claim" button beside the items to obtain them.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh