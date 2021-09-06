Free Fire rewards for today: How to get Max Throttle backpack, Weapon crate, and more

Free Fire provides its users a large assortment of in-game cosmetics that can generally be obtained with premium currency: diamonds. However, spending money on diamonds isn’t practical for every player, leading them to explore other alternatives.

Events come to the rescue for all such gamers as they often provide items at lesser prices. Some of them even reward users with free items. They are periodically introduced into the game by the developers themselves.

A guide on how players can get free rewards in Free Fire from ongoing events

Top up event

The ongoing top-up event will be concluding in 2 days (Image via Free Fire)

The “Racer Top Up” event started a few days ago and will last until 8 September 2021. As with all the other top-up events, players need to purchase a given number of diamonds to get free rewards.

In this case, users have the opportunity to get their hands on two exclusive skins, namely the “MCL-FF Cyber Neon” and “Max Throttle” backpack. To obtain them, they would have to buy a total of 200 and 500 diamonds, respectively.

Watch-to-win event

A new watch-to-win event has commenced in the title (Image via Free Fire)

The watch-to-win event has recently started on the “BOOYAH!” application. In this, users stand a chance to attain a random reward by just watching any clip for 10 minutes. Receivable items include Weapon Royale Vouchers, Loot Crates, and more.

Hence, this is another way that gamers can get a free reward today. They must also remember to bind their Free Fire account to the “BOOYAH!” app.

Free Moco’s Swing

This event only requires the players to log in daily to get the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

The "Moco: Rebirth" event calendar has been revealed, and a few of the events have already started in the battle royale title. One of them is “Free Moco’s Swing,” and users need to log in every day to get rewards.

Today, i.e., on the first day of the event, users are eligible to claim a Gold Royale Voucher. Here are the other rewards players will receive in the coming days:

Weapon Royale Voucher: Login 3 days

Moco’s Swing: Login 5 days

