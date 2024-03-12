Free Fire Rider Top-Up event: Swaggy V-Steps emote and more rewards

Top-Up events are a common type of event that Garena regularly adds in Free Fire, with the latest one being the Rider Top-Up. Like all the other ones, it offers players free rewards if they purchase a given number of diamonds in the battle royale title. This time around, gamers can get the Swaggy V-Steps emote and the Pulse Rider costume bundle.

The newly commenced event is set to operate until April 11, 2024, giving players an entire month to complete the requirements and get the relevant rewards. The diamonds purchased for the purpose of the Free Fire Rider Top-Up event can later be employed for other purposes like Luck Royales.

Free Fire Rider Top-Up event guide

The Free Fire Rider Top-Up event commenced on March 11, 2024, offering incredible rewards upon accomplishment of the requirements. Listed below are the different specifics of the Free Fire event that you will have to match:

Top-up 100 diamonds in the game: Swaggy V-Steps emote

Top-up 300 diamonds in the game: Pulse Rider (Top)

Top-up 500 diamonds in the game: Pulse Rider (Mask)

Top-up 700 diamonds in the game: Pulse Rider (Shoes)

Top-up 1000 diamonds in the game: Pulse Rider (Bottom)

Top-up 1200 diamonds in the game: Pulse Rider (Head)

Top-up 1500 diamonds in the game: Pulse Rider (Facepaint )

Top-up 2000 diamonds in the game: Wings of Victory Banner (30 Days) + Silver Wing Avatar (30 Days)

Swaggy V-Steps is a visually appealing emote, and buying 100 diamonds to get it for free is worth it. In the meantime, the Pulse Rider costume is an incredible outfit for the female characters, but its requirements might be out of reach for most.

Accordingly, based on the feasibility, players can decide whether they want to complete all the requirements or just the one pertaining to the Swaggy V-Steps emote.

How to claim rewards from the Free Fire Rider Top-Up event

Follow the steps below to claim the rewards from the new event (Image via Garena)

The following steps will guide you through the process of buying diamonds and claiming the rewards from the Free Fire Rider Top-Up event:

Step 1: Start by accessing the in-game top-up center of the battle royale title. You will then see the following options:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 240 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Step 2: Complete the purchase by using the relevant payment method. Once the diamonds are acquired, proceed to the next steps to claim the rewards.

Step 3: Navigate to the newly commenced Free Fire Rider Top-Up event. The items will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Finally, click on the “Claim” button adjacent to the rewards. After claiming the Swaggy V-Steps emote, go to the Vault section to equip it within the game.

