Free Fire Scar Ring event: Glistening Daystar, The Beast, and more

Free Fire Scar Ring is one of the newer Luck Royales that Garena introduced to the battle royale title in April 2024. As the name indicates, it offers gun skins for the Scar, which is among the most used Assault Rifles within the community. Acquiring the skins from the event will not only enhance the look of the weapon but also enhance certain statistics.

Like most of the other Ring events, individuals must make spins by spending diamonds. Accordingly, those who possess the currency can take a shot at receiving the three available gun skins for the Scar.

Free Fire Scar Ring event guide

The event offers three different gun skins (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Scar Ring commenced on April 13, 2024, and it functions for two weeks. A total of three different gun skins are offered through the event: Scar – Glistening Daystar, Scar – The Beast, and Scar – Paradise.

Each spin inside the event costs a total of 20 diamonds. In the meantime, the developers have also made available a collection of 10+1 spins, which gamers can acquire for a price tag of 200 diamonds.

Once a spin is made, one reward from the following prize pool is withdrawn:

Scar – Glistening Daystar

Scar – The Beast

Scar – Paradise

100x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

The Universal Ring Tokens can be exchanged to get the desired gun skin for the Scar Ring. The tokens may also be used to redeem several other rewards in Free Fire.

The exact specifics of the exchange section are given below:

Scar – Glistening Daystar: 250x Universal Ring Tokens

Scar – The Beast: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

Scar – Paradise: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

AK47 – Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

Since the Universal Ring Tokens don’t expire, you can save them up for upcoming Ring events.

How to access the Free Fire Scar Ring event

Follow these steps to access the Free Fire Scar Ring event:

Step 1: Start by opening the game and navigating to the Luck Royale section.

Start by opening the game and navigating to the Luck Royale section. Step 2: Next, select the Scar Ring event and choose either of the two available spin options.

Next, select the Scar Ring event and choose either of the two available spin options. Step 3: Complete the purchase to make the spins and withdraw the rewards.

Upon getting the Scar skins, proceed to the Weapon section to equip them.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.