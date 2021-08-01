Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass free rewards revealed

Elite Pass is the most desirable item in Free Fire since it offers access to many cosmetic items. In essence, it is a monthly pass where players must complete missions to earn rewards.

The price of Elite Pass and Elite Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Players upgrade to the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds as usual. On the other hand, the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds. It is important to note that players may only purchase one of them at a time. There is also a Free Pass, which has fewer perks than the paid variants but is still worth completing missions to earn these items.

Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass

WildLand Walkers Elite Pass has started today (Image via Free Fire)

Here is a list of all the rewards, along with the corresponding badges that players can acquire from the free variant of the Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass:

50 Gold – 0 Badges

Scarecrow (Avatar) – 5 Badges

3x Scan – 10 Badges

1x Pet Food – 20 Badges

1x Gold Voucher – 30 Badges

Wildland Walkers Vest – 40 Badges

1x Diamond Royale Voucher – 50 Badges

1x Fragment Crate – 60 Badges

1x Discount Coupon – 70 Badges

1x Pet Food – 80 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box – 85 Badges

300 Gold – 90 Badges

Wildland Walkers T-Shirt – 100 Badges

3x Summon Airdrop – 120 Badges

1x Gold Voucher – 130 Badges

3x Resupply Map – 140 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box – 145 Badges

Scarecrow Land (Banner) – 150 Badges

500 Gold – 160 Badges

1x Fragment Case II – 170 Badges

3x Bonfires – 180 Badges

1x Gold Royale Voucher – 190 Badges

Scarecrow Strikes parachute – 200 Badges

1x Evo Gun Token Box – 205 Badges

3x Gold Royale Voucher – 210 Badges

3x Bounty Token – 220 Badges

500x Universal Fragment – 225 Badges

How to collect badges and earn rewards

(Image via Free Fire)

Players need to complete a set of daily and weekly missions to earn badges, enabling them to advance through the pass and collect the rewards.

End date

Each season of the Free Fire Elite Pass starts at the beginning of every month and is available throughout. Thus, Season 39 Elite Pass is available for the next 31 days and will end on August 31st.

Edited by Srijan Sen