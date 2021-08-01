Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass free rewards revealed

Elite Pass is the most desirable item in Free Fire since it offers access to many cosmetic items. In essence, it is a monthly pass where players must complete missions to earn rewards.
Players upgrade to the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds as usual. On the other hand, the Elite Bundle will cost 999 diamonds. It is important to note that players may only purchase one of them at a time. There is also a Free Pass, which has fewer perks than the paid variants but is still worth completing missions to earn these items.
Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass
Here is a list of all the rewards, along with the corresponding badges that players can acquire from the free variant of the Free Fire Season 39 Elite Pass:
- 50 Gold – 0 Badges
- Scarecrow (Avatar) – 5 Badges
- 3x Scan – 10 Badges
- 1x Pet Food – 20 Badges
- 1x Gold Voucher – 30 Badges
- Wildland Walkers Vest – 40 Badges
- 1x Diamond Royale Voucher – 50 Badges
- 1x Fragment Crate – 60 Badges
- 1x Discount Coupon – 70 Badges
- 1x Pet Food – 80 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box – 85 Badges
- 300 Gold – 90 Badges
- Wildland Walkers T-Shirt – 100 Badges
- 3x Summon Airdrop – 120 Badges
- 1x Gold Voucher – 130 Badges
- 3x Resupply Map – 140 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box – 145 Badges
- Scarecrow Land (Banner) – 150 Badges
- 500 Gold – 160 Badges
- 1x Fragment Case II – 170 Badges
- 3x Bonfires – 180 Badges
- 1x Gold Royale Voucher – 190 Badges
- Scarecrow Strikes parachute – 200 Badges
- 1x Evo Gun Token Box – 205 Badges
- 3x Gold Royale Voucher – 210 Badges
- 3x Bounty Token – 220 Badges
- 500x Universal Fragment – 225 Badges
How to collect badges and earn rewards
Players need to complete a set of daily and weekly missions to earn badges, enabling them to advance through the pass and collect the rewards.
End date
Each season of the Free Fire Elite Pass starts at the beginning of every month and is available throughout. Thus, Season 39 Elite Pass is available for the next 31 days and will end on August 31st.