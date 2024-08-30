Free Fire Shoes Royale event rewards: Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Solar, and more

Free Fire Shoes Royale is a brand-new Luck Royale that Garena has introduced, and it provides players with an amazing opportunity to get themed shoes. The primary rewards of the event are Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Solar, Cuboot Thunder, Cuboot Stars, and Heist Mastermind. These shoes can be perfect for costume combinations, and gamers can combine them with other outfit components to stylize their characters.

Besides the grand prizes, the event also offers other cosmetic items that players will be able to acquire by making spins. As always, they must spend diamonds to have a shot at receiving the available items.

Further details on the Free Fire Shoes Royale event are offered in the following section.

Free Fire Shoes Royale event guide

The Shoes Royale event started on August 29 (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Shoes Royale commenced on August 29, 2024, and it will remain available in-game for two weeks. The event essentially provides several shoes that can add to the overall appearance of the characters.

Compared to the other Luck Royales, the spins in the Shoes Royale are cheaper, and each one only costs nine diamonds. In the meantime, a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at the mark of 90 diamonds.

The exact prize pool of the event includes the following items:

Grand Prizes

Cuboot Moon

Cuboot Solar

Cuboot Thunder

Cuboot Stars

Heist Mastermind

Other Prizes

Fiery Flames (Top)

Egg Collector (Bottom)

Wasteland Wanderer (Top)

Wasteland Wanderer (Bottom)

Straw Hat

Pan – Innocent Moco

Grenade – Glo Rubik

Skyboard – Haven Guardian

Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate

Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate

The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Garena has further added a Luck factor to the Free Fire Shoes Royale, and the same guarantees players a grand prize in 50 spins. Thanks to this, players wouldn’t regret spending diamonds on the event.

Nonetheless, users who aren’t interested in the shoes can save the currency and use it wisely in future events.

Steps to access the Shoes Royale event in Free Fire

Tap on the Luck Royale icon on the screen's left side (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps you can follow to access the event:

Step 1: Start by opening the game and moving to the Luck Royale section.

Start by opening the game and moving to the Luck Royale section. Step 2: Select the Shoes Royale and choose between either of the two spin options that the developers have provided.

Select the Shoes Royale and choose between either of the two spin options that the developers have provided. Step 3: You will finally have to complete the purchase for the spins.

Once the purchase is completed, the diamonds will be deducted, and a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

