Free Fire Shoes Royale event rewards: Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Solar, and more

Free Fire Shoes Royale is a brand-new Luck Royale that Garena has introduced, and it provides players with an amazing opportunity to get themed shoes. The primary rewards of the event are Cuboot Moon, Cuboot Solar, Cuboot Thunder, Cuboot Stars, and Heist Mastermind. These shoes can be perfect for costume combinations, and gamers can combine them with other outfit components to stylize their characters.
Besides the grand prizes, the event also offers other cosmetic items that players will be able to acquire by making spins. As always, they must spend diamonds to have a shot at receiving the available items.
Further details on the Free Fire Shoes Royale event are offered in the following section.
Free Fire Shoes Royale event guide
The Free Fire Shoes Royale commenced on August 29, 2024, and it will remain available in-game for two weeks. The event essentially provides several shoes that can add to the overall appearance of the characters.
Compared to the other Luck Royales, the spins in the Shoes Royale are cheaper, and each one only costs nine diamonds. In the meantime, a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at the mark of 90 diamonds.
The exact prize pool of the event includes the following items:
Grand Prizes
- Cuboot Moon
- Cuboot Solar
- Cuboot Thunder
- Cuboot Stars
- Heist Mastermind
Other Prizes
- Fiery Flames (Top)
- Egg Collector (Bottom)
- Wasteland Wanderer (Top)
- Wasteland Wanderer (Bottom)
- Straw Hat
- Pan – Innocent Moco
- Grenade – Glo Rubik
- Skyboard – Haven Guardian
- Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate
- Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate
- Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate
- Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate
- The Falconer Weapon Loot Crate
- Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Pocket Market
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
Garena has further added a Luck factor to the Free Fire Shoes Royale, and the same guarantees players a grand prize in 50 spins. Thanks to this, players wouldn’t regret spending diamonds on the event.
Nonetheless, users who aren’t interested in the shoes can save the currency and use it wisely in future events.
Steps to access the Shoes Royale event in Free Fire
Listed below are the steps you can follow to access the event:
- Step 1: Start by opening the game and moving to the Luck Royale section.
- Step 2: Select the Shoes Royale and choose between either of the two spin options that the developers have provided.
- Step 3: You will finally have to complete the purchase for the spins.
Once the purchase is completed, the diamonds will be deducted, and a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.