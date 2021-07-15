Free Fire content creators Ajjubhai and Amitbhai enjoy BGMI together for the first time

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai, two of the most prominent and renowned names in the Indian Free Fire community, recently tried Krafton’s latest offering - BGMI.

Since its release this month, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has drawn a substantial audience in India. Players of all ages and professions have embraced the game, and the support has been overwhelming. It has already crossed 34 million downloads.

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai tackle BGMI together

In one of the most recent videos on Total Gaming’s YouTube channel, Ajjubhai played a duo match in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) with Amitbhai. They started by landing in Pochinki on the Erangel map, where they finished a handful of foes.

The stats of the duo match broadcasted in the video (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Following that, they moved to School and surrounding areas. Later in the compound, Ajjubhai was eliminated. Shortly after that, Amitbhai was eliminated as well. In the end, they placed third with 12 and four finishes respectively.

Additionally, they have played multiple duo matches in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

They have a Chicken Dinner in one of their duo games (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

In one of the games, they are eliminated early and are placed 37th. Meanwhile, in the game following it, they secure a Chicken Dinner.

The audience’s response has been immense, with the 35-minute long video being the 25th on YouTube’s trending page. It has already been viewed more than 2.396 million times and boasts over 445k likes in total with over 53k comments.

The video’s title, “AJJUBHAI FIRST TIME PLAYING BGMI | BGMI GAMEPLAY #1,” suggests that Ajjubhai might make more Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay videos in the future.

About Ajjubhai

Ajjubhai is the most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube, with 26 million subscribers combined. He also has more than 4.1 billion views with more than 1400 videos on the channel. The player also streams Free Fire on his second channel, Total Gaming Live.

About Amitbhai

Amitbhai runs a YouTube channel called Desi Gamers that has a subscriber count of 10.8 million. He regularly creators content around Free Fire, and his view counter reads more than 1.45 billion.

