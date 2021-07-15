Raistar vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Which player has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

The growth in viewership and popularity of Free Fire has benefitted content creators and streamers in the big time. They have put up substantial, unprecedented numbers and have become quite popular on various platforms, including YouTube. Raistar and Amitbhai are a few of the leading names in the Indian community.

Raistar and Amitbhai presently boast subscriber counts of 5.1 million subscribers and 10.8 million subscribers. They also have over 110 million views and 1.45 billion views on their channels, respectively.

Raistar's Free Fire ID

Raistar's Free Fire ID is 12022250. His in-game stats as of July 15th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Raistar's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has been featured in 15866 squad games and earned victories on 2678 occasions, approximating a win percentage of 16.87%. In total, he has 52350 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.97.

The YouTuber has 4479 duo matches recorded to his name and has 705 Booyahs, maintaining a win ratio of 15.74%. He has 14355 frags and upheld a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Raistar has engaged in 3527 solo games and remained unbeaten 401 times, approximating a win rate of 11.36%. He has notched 10744 kills and has a kill-to-death ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar's ranked Stats (Image via Free Fire)

The internet star has played six squad matches and has a single win at a win ratio of 16.66%. He has secured 11 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID

Desi Gamers' Free Fire ID is 206746194. His in-game stats as of July 15th, 2021, are:

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Amitbhai has 2355 first-place finishes in 8582 squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 27.44%. He has bagged 22519 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The player has participated in 4590 duo games to date and bettered his foes in 775 of them, managing a win percentage of 16.88%. With 12210 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The content creator has contested in 3523 solo matches and has triumphed in 291 of these, approximating a win ratio of 8.26%. He also has 8110 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.51.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Desi Gamers has won 34 of the 79 squad games in the current season, which leads to a win rate of 43.03%. He has registered 262 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.82.

Amitbhai has taken part in 22 duo matches and has emerged victorious on four occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 18.18%. He has 70 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Lastly, the player has completed seven solo games and remained unbeaten in a single one of them, ensuring a win ratio of 14.28%. With a K/D ratio of 5.67, he has 34 kills.

Who has better stats in Free Fire

Raistar has the upper hand in the K/D ratio in the squad and duo games, whereas Amitbhai has the lead in win percentage. The former has better stats in lifetime solo matches, i.e., a higher K/D ratio and better win rate.

The players' stats for the current ranked season cannot be compared as Raistar has played only a handful of squad games. He is also yet to feature in solo or duo matches.

Note: The stats used in the article have been recorded at the time of writing it. These will change as the players feature in more games in Free Fire.

