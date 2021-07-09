Raistar's Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Raistar is a well-known Free Fire content creator from India. Despite having only 32 videos on his YouTube channel, he has garnered over 5.04 million subscribers and 108.93 million views.

Raistar also has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Raistar's Free Fire ID number and stats

Raistar's Free Fire ID number is 12022250.

Raistar's lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15863 squad games and has won on 2678 occasions, translating to a win rate of 16.88%. He killed 52349 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.97 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4479 matches and has secured 705 victories, maintaining a win rate of 15.74%. He has 14355 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.80.

Raistar has also played 3527 solo games and has 401 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 11.36%. With 10744 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Raistar's ranked stats

Raistar has played two squad games in the current ranked season and has a single win to his name, maintaining a win rate of 50.00%. He has 3 kills in these matches, making his K/D ratio 3.00.

The content creator has not played a ranked solo or duo match this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar's earnings

Raistar's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Raistar's estimated monthly earnings from YouTube are between $2.1K and $33.4K. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $25.1K to $401.2K.

Raistar's YouTube channel and subscribers rank

Raistar has been creating content on YouTube since December 2019. His channel has grown immensely since then, garnering 5.04 million subscribers.

Raistar ranks 2899th in India when it comes to YouTube subscriber count.

Readers can click on this link to visit Raistar's official YouTube channel.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh