Garena Free Fire rewards: How to get legendary backpack skin with special effects for free

Players can purchase a variety of in-game items in Garena Free Fire. These items include skins, costumes, and bundles.

Players are required to spend diamonds (in-game currency) to obtain most of these items. Unfortunately, this isn't a feasible option for every player since diamonds themselves have to be bought using real-life currency.

With this issue in mind, Garena hosts a series of in-game events that offer players a chance to obtain various items at no cost.

Players usually have to complete certain tasks in these events to get free rewards.

Disclaimer: The event mentioned has not yet begun in Free Fire. The backpack skin will only be available once the event starts on July 10th.

A step-by-step guide to getting legendary backpack skin from Free Fire x Street Fighter event

It's been around a week since the Free Fire x Street Fighter event went live in the game. The peak date for this collaboration is July 10th.

On that day, players can obtain the legendary “Ryu Backpack” skin, which has special effects, for free. All they have to do is play a total of 5 matches in Free Fire.

After playing the required number of games, players can follow these steps to claim the exclusive backpack skin:

Step 1: Players should open Garena Free Fire and tap on the “Calendar” icon as shown in the image below:

Tap on this icon

Step 2: They can then click on the “Fighter Mission” section under the "Free Fighter" tab.

Players would find a "Claim" button next to the reward

Step 3: A claim option will appear beside the “Ryu Backpack” skin on July 10th (after the user plays five games). After claiming it, the backpack skin can be equipped via the “Collection” section.

Players will also get the “Ryu” avatar on July 10th as a login reward. Additionally, they will receive 2x Red Arcade Controllers as the aftermatch drop.

