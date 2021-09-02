Free Fire star Crusher Fooxi's kidnappers caught in Brazil's Sao Paulo

Free Fire YouTuber Arthur “Crusher Fooxi” Ramos recently revealed on Twitter that he had been kidnapped, and had to pay more than R$100,000 to be released.

Crusher Fooxi is a Free Fire content creator who has 623k followers on Twitch along with around 4.82 million subscribers on YouTube. On August 19th 2021, Crusher Fooxi took to Twitter to reveal to his fans that he had been kidnapped in Sau Paulo.

The streamer claimed that he was robbed by the kidnappers who appeared to know all relevant details about him. Crusher Fooxi was eventually able to regain access to his social media accounts, with the kidnappers now reportedly under police custody.

According to reports, Crusher Fooxi was kidnapped along with his girlfriend and mother-in-law. The “mother-in-law” in question is assumed to be his girlfriend’s mother. The three were kidnapped on August 19th in Sao Paulo, with the kidnappers forcing Crusher Fooxi to transfer around $R35,000 to their bank accounts. The kidnappers used the PIX payment system, which has been created by the Central Bank of Brazil to enable instant payments across the country.

Additionally, the kidnappers also stole belongings such as cell phones, car stereo and more, that have been reported to be worth around R$73,000. The incident took place on 18th August after which the three victims were abandoned by the kidnappers. The next day, Crusher Fooxi was able to regain access to his Twitter account and posted details about the ordeal.

tomem cuidado com a nova onde de sequestro que ta tendo por ai, eles te sequestram e te obrigam a fazer pix, aconteceu comigo ontem . perdi mais de 100k, mas o importante é a vida graças a Deus . Vou fazer os bo e tudo mais . preciso de um tempo pro meu psicológico — Crãsher Fókisi (@crusherfooxi) August 19, 2021

FODA SE O DINHEIRO, isso a gente recupera . mas e o psicológico e a segurança de andar por ai ?o jeito é andar com segurança armado, isso que vou fazer, provavelmente estarão vendo isso, pq sabia tudo de mim . vemos bondade demais nas pessoas e esquece das maldades, isso vai muda — Crãsher Fókisi (@crusherfooxi) August 19, 2021

The first kidnapper was arrested on 23rd August while another man was arrested after being found guilty of providing a place to stay to the kidnappers apart from giving them information about Crusher Fooxi. The streamer commented the following in reference to the incident:

“Worst day of my life yesterday, I’ll be off for a few days and I’ll tell you what happened. I was kidnapped yesterday along with my girlfriend and her mother. We get the money back, but what about the psychological (loss) and the safety of walking around?”

As the tweets suggest, Crusher Fooxi was devastated by the ordeal and claimed that he sometimes forgets about the “badness of people,” something he said will not happen again.

Regardless, the three victims were able to reach back home safely, with Crusher Fooxi reported to have recovered all the money and the items that were stolen. The third person involved in the kidnapping has been identified, but is not in police custody as of yet.

