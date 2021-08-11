Free Fire stylish nicknames and fonts: How to get unique ID names in-game

Free Fire has managed to mark its presence on the mobile platform, emerging as one of the most downloaded and played games of its genre. Once installed, while creating an account initially, players have to set up a nickname or IGN.

There has been a tendency among gamers to have IGNs with various fonts and symbols to differentiate themselves from others. As a consequence, they search for methods by which they can do the same.

How to get stylish and unique names in Free Fire

fancytextguru.com is one of the websites that the players can utilize (Image via FancyTextGuru)

On the internet, tons of websites enable users to generate stylish names with various fonts and symbols. Lingojam.com and fancytextguru.com are two examples that they can put to use.

Typically, players have to enter the desired name into the text field. After doing that, they will receive numerous outputs in several fonts with a wide array of symbols.

Here’s a simple guide that gamers can follow to do the same:

Step 1: They should visit any website that serves the purpose of generating stylish names.

Step 2: Then, gamers must type in the required name into the text field; they will be presented with numerous options.

Step 3: Players can select the required one and paste it while changing their names in Garena Free Fire.

Players can find stylish names on the Nickfinder website (Image via Nickfinder)

Apart from this, users can also utilize websites like Nickfinder to search for stylish names in various fonts.

Changing names in Free Fire

Step 1: They must first launch Free Fire and then tap on the banner on the top left side.

Step 2: Subsequently, players should press the edit icon beside their name badge.

Users should press the icon located beside their nickname (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A dialog box will show up, and they can press the icon next to the existing name.

A total of 390 diamonds have to be spent by the players to change their names (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: In the pop-up box, gamers will have to enter the name that they have copied. Upon doing so, they need to click on the “390 Diamonds” option.

Users can also use a name change card to alter their IGNs in Garena Free Fire.

